Swiss National Bank Sells 9,500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Seagen worth $111,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

SGEN stock opened at $192.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.01.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

