Swiss National Bank Trims Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of VICI Properties worth $124,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

