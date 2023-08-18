Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Ulta Beauty worth $110,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $446.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

