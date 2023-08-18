Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.47. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 604,621 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 768,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

