Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.21. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 348,873 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,666.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,833 shares of company stock valued at $380,652. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

