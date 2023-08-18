Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

TEDU opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.32%.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

