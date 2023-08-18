Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $59,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 104.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.