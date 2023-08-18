Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

TARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of TARS opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,266.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 9,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $159,700.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,548.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,266.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,481 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

