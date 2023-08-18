Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSHA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean P. Nolan acquired 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,990.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 and have sold 386,689 shares valued at $274,444. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 359,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

