Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSHA stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 16,466,667 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,466,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,820,000.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 388,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,442.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 16,466,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,466,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,820,000.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,300,000 shares of company stock worth $15,570,000 and have sold 386,689 shares worth $274,444. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.