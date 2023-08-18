TD Cowen Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $16.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Tripadvisor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.19.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,818 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

