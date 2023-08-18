TD Securities Trims Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Target Price to C$5.50

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Aimia Stock Performance

AIMFF stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Aimia has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Get Aimia alerts:

About Aimia

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.