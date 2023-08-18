TD Securities Trims Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Target Price to C$5.50

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Aimia Stock Performance
AIMFF stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Aimia has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.
About Aimia
