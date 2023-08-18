Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zevia PBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZVIA

Zevia PBC Trading Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.52. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $50,299.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,015,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,198,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,375,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $50,299.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,015,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,584 shares of company stock worth $797,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.