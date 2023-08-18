Tenaya Therapeutics’ (TNYA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNYA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $3.82 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 302,517 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

