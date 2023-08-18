Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of TME stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

