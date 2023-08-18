The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $46.36 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

