The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,596,000 after buying an additional 261,771 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $46.36 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

