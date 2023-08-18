The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.28% of Cooper Companies worth $51,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,008,000 after acquiring an additional 386,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

COO stock opened at $368.08 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.