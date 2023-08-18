The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

GAP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GAP to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GPS opened at $10.14 on Friday. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

