The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Shares of HD stock opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.67. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

