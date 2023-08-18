The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,916,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Kraft Heinz worth $112,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

