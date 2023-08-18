The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.