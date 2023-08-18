The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 680.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,450.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 778,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,412,000 after purchasing an additional 728,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.82, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85.
In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,870,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company's stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
