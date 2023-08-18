Tigress Financial Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $139.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Tigress Financial from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.92.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.6 %

RCL stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -311.02 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,182 shares of company stock valued at $57,773,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.