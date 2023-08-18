TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) versus Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Head to Head Contrast

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of TMX Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TMX Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TMX Group pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMX Group N/A N/A N/A Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TMX Group and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TMX Group and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMX Group N/A N/A N/A $1.86 11.80 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing N/A N/A N/A $3.96 9.51

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMX Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TMX Group and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMX Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0 1 0 1 3.00

TMX Group currently has a consensus price target of $31.54, suggesting a potential upside of 43.97%. Given TMX Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TMX Group is more favorable than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment delivers equities and index data, as well as integrated data sets for the proprietary and third party analytics to help clients in making trading and investment decisions; and provides solutions to European and global wholesale energy markets for price discovery, trade execution, post-trade transparency, and straight through processing. The Capital Formation segment operates Toronto Stock Exchange, a national stock exchange for the senior equities market; TSX Venture Exchange, a national stock exchange for the public venture equity market; and TSX Trust that provides corporate trust, registrar, transfer agency, and foreign exchange services. The Derivatives Trading & Clearing segment operates Montreal Exchange, a national derivatives exchange; Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, a clearinghouse for options and futures contracts; BOX, a US equity operations market; and various over-the-counter products and fixed income repurchase agreements. The Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing segment engages in the trading operations of Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and TSX Alpha Exchange; and clearing and settlement of equities and fixed income transactions, and custody of securities; and provision of fixed income inter-dealer brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Maple Group Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMX Group Limited in August 2012. TMX Group Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities. The Equity and Financial Derivatives segment provides and maintains trading platforms for a range of equity and financial derivative products, such as stock and equity index futures and options, derivative warrants, and callable bull/bear contracts and warrants, as well as sells related market data. The Commodities segment operates an exchange for the trading of base, ferrous, and precious metals futures and options contracts in the United Kingdom; and operates Qianhai Mercantile Exchange Co., Ltd., a commodity trading platform in the Mainland. This segment also covers commodities contracts traded on Futures Exchange. The Post Trade segment operates clearing houses that are responsible for clearing, settlement, depository, custodian, and nominee services. The Technology segment offers various services that provide users with access to the platform and infrastructure. The company serves issuers and investors. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

