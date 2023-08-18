Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,506 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.71% of Toll Brothers worth $47,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Down 4.6 %

TOL stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.