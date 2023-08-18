Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOPS. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Top Ships by 69.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

