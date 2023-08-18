Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
