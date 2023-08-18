Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

TSE TOT opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.