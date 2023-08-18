Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.11 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$10.40. The company has a market cap of C$367.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.76.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

