Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,184 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 182.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after purchasing an additional 988,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,443,000 after purchasing an additional 141,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.58.

Ferrari stock opened at $305.96 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

