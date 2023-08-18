Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 130.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.26 and a 200 day moving average of $268.84. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.