Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 20,787 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 338.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

PENN opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

