Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 34,208 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 6,442.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.37% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 258,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470,271 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 127,577 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,571.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 243,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 229,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,333.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 80,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 62,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

