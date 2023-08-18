Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,951 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 478.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WEX were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $73,069,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after purchasing an additional 245,030 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day moving average is $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEX

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,613 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,207. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.