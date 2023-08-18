Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 8,427 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.6 %

KR stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

