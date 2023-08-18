Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 9,396 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $446,947.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $446,947.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,376,192 shares of company stock worth $48,475,650. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

