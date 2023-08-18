Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 40.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,039,000 after buying an additional 340,917 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 54,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $222.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.57. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

