Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,079 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in First Solar by 200.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,216 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 4.4 %

FSLR stock opened at $183.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day moving average is $194.74. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,436 shares of company stock worth $15,149,057 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

