Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

