Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $818,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Down 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN stock opened at $192.90 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.01.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

