Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

