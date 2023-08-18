Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $854,000 Position in iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (BATS:STLV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (BATS:STLV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.21% of iShares Factors US Value Style ETF worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Factors US Value Style ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:STLV opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

iShares Factors US Value Style ETF Company Profile

The iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (STLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large and mid-cap value stocks selected based on a combination of five investment factors. STLV was launched on Jan 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

