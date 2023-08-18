Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $169.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.88 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

