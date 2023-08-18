Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $919,000 Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 7,962.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.10% of Unitil worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unitil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 56,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL opened at $49.21 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $791.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

