Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.62% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of IPO stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

