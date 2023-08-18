Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:TMDV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:TMDV – Free Report) by 576.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMDV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TMDV opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Dividend Elite index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Russell 3000 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 35 years. TMDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

