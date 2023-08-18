Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 187.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Leidos Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

