Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.