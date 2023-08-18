Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,680 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 269.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 75,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

KEYS opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.19 and its 200 day moving average is $160.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.