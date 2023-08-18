Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,810 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $280.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $393.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.91 and a 200-day moving average of $303.85.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.